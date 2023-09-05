Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take on Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 194 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 501 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 758 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.249 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (11-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 19, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 19 starts this season.

Eovaldi has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 6.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home - Ken Waldichuk 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt

