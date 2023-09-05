Houston Astros (78-61) will play the Texas Rangers (76-61) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 5 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-115). A 9-run total has been listed in this contest.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (10-9, 3.38 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-3, 2.69 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 56.2%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 54-42 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 12-19 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +290 - 3rd

