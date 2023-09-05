Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers meet at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 154 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 62 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .271/.344/.448 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs, 43 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .342/.405/.655 so far this season.

Seager brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with four home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 4 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (10-9) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 27th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Valdez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 10th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 30 6.0 5 4 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 7.0 0 0 0 6 5 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 143 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a .289/.371/.509 slash line so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 145 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .272/.370/.451 so far this year.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

