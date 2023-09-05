The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .236 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (55 of 95), with at least two hits 14 times (14.7%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (8.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven home a run in 25 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 38 of 95 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .242 AVG .231 .316 OBP .330 .392 SLG .391 15 XBH 16 4 HR 4 24 RBI 17 46/19 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

