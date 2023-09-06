Adolis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .245 with 26 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 104th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 84 of 134 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (20.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 57 games this year (42.5%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 66 times this season (49.3%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.7%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 65 .274 AVG .216 .356 OBP .290 .599 SLG .394 36 XBH 24 23 HR 11 59 RBI 41 72/29 K/BB 87/27 3 SB 5

