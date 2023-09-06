Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 130 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- In 74 of 95 games this year (77.9%) Seager has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (41.1%).
- He has homered in 27.4% of his games in 2023 (26 of 95), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (53.7%), including 19 multi-run games (20.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|41
|.356
|AVG
|.322
|.427
|OBP
|.373
|.731
|SLG
|.557
|40
|XBH
|23
|19
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|35
|37/27
|K/BB
|35/16
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Verlander (10-7) takes the mound for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.