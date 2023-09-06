Ezequiel Duran vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .277 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 69 of 112 games this season (61.6%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 30 of 112 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.298
|AVG
|.256
|.350
|OBP
|.303
|.521
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|58/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.