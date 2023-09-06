Leody Taveras -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .264.

Taveras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.

In 62.8% of his 121 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has an RBI in 38 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .271 AVG .258 .305 OBP .302 .452 SLG .399 22 XBH 22 8 HR 4 31 RBI 28 53/9 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings