Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .264.
- Taveras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.
- In 62.8% of his 121 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has an RBI in 38 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.271
|AVG
|.258
|.305
|OBP
|.302
|.452
|SLG
|.399
|22
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|28
|53/9
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
