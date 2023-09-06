Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .276 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 79 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 103 of 137 games this year (75.2%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (27.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 49 games this season (35.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this season (44.5%), including 16 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.283
|AVG
|.270
|.369
|OBP
|.372
|.480
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|73/36
|K/BB
|64/43
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has put together a 3.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
