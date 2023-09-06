Qinwen Zheng will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6.

Sabalenka is getting -350 odds to clinch a spot in the femifinals against Zheng (+270).

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 77.8% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Aryna Sabalenka +270 Odds to Win Match -350 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +190 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 34.5% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Zheng beat No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka was victorious 6-1, 6-3 against Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Zheng has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Zheng has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.6 games per match while winning 55.6% of games.

Sabalenka has played 62 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 57.7% of those games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Zheng and Sabalenka have not matched up against each other since 2015.

