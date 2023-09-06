Robbie Grossman vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .235 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- In 57.3% of his 96 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26.0% of his games this season, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 96 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.239
|AVG
|.231
|.317
|OBP
|.330
|.387
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|17
|46/20
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Verlander (10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.