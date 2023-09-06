Travis Jankowski vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .267 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 32 walks.
- In 54.3% of his 81 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in 20 games this year (24.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (26 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.268
|AVG
|.265
|.370
|OBP
|.341
|.350
|SLG
|.327
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|10
|14/19
|K/BB
|25/13
|12
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Astros are sending Verlander (10-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
