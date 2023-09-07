Following a campaign in which he scored 2.4 fantasy points (170th among WRs), the Dallas Cowboys' Simi Fehoko is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 227th wide receiver off the board this summer (879th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Simi Fehoko Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.40 8.54 - Overall Rank 491 561 779 Position Rank 183 204 227

Simi Fehoko 2022 Stats

Fehoko filled up his receiving stat line last year, recording three receptions for 24 yards. He was targeted four times and produced 1.4 yards per game.

Fehoko accumulated 1.2 fantasy points -- one reception, 12 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 3 versus the New York Giants.

Fehoko accumulated 1.2 fantasy points -- two catches, 12 yards, on three targets -- in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his poorest game of the season.

Simi Fehoko 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 1.2 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Giants 1.2 1 1 12 0

