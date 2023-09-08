Ezequiel Duran vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .277.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 69 of 112 games this year (61.6%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had an RBI in 30 games this year (26.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.298
|AVG
|.256
|.350
|OBP
|.303
|.521
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|58/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.62).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 187 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.