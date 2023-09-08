Josh Smith vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, September 8 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .193.
- Smith has had a hit in 26 of 65 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits four times (6.2%).
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.147
|AVG
|.233
|.273
|OBP
|.340
|.253
|SLG
|.384
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|5
|25/10
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
