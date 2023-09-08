Mitch Garver vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .788 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .283.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (21.2%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had an RBI in 25 games this season (37.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.371
|OBP
|.381
|.548
|SLG
|.536
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|19
|41/17
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
