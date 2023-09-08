Nate Lowe vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .276 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 79 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 80th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 104 of 138 games this year (75.4%), including 38 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has driven home a run in 49 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.367
|OBP
|.372
|.476
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|75/36
|K/BB
|64/43
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn (4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.