The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .276 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 79 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 80th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 104 of 138 games this year (75.4%), including 38 multi-hit games (27.5%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has driven home a run in 49 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 67 .282 AVG .270 .367 OBP .372 .476 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 75/36 K/BB 64/43 1 SB 0

