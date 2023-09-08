Corey Seager and Brent Rooker will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 196 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball with a .454 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (762 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers' .336 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Texas has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (8-10) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 156 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Montgomery is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the year.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in a game 23 times this season entering this outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home - Ken Waldichuk 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi

