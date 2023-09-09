The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Western Kentucky is averaging 41 points per game on offense this season (37th in the FBS), and is giving up 24 points per game (76th) on the defensive side of the ball. Houston Christian has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks third-best in points per game (66) and best in points allowed per game (0).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Houston Christian vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Houston Christian Western Kentucky 277 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465 (51st) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540 (110th) 138 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (82nd) 139 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has 139 passing yards, or 139 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Champ Dozier has rushed for 97 yards on 11 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

RJ Smith has racked up 41 yards on five carries.

AJ Wilson's 66 receiving yards (66 yards per game) lead the team. He has three catches on zero targets with one touchdown.

Karl Reynolds has caught two passes and compiled 55 receiving yards (55 per game) with one touchdown.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 336 yards, completing 58% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 27 yards (27 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has 45 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Dalvin Smith has hauled in seven catches for 97 yards (97 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Malachi Corley has caught four passes for 55 yards (55 yards per game) this year.

Moussa Barry has hauled in one catch for 51 yards, an average of 51 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Kentucky or Houston Christian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.