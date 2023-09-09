The Houston Cougars (1-0) visit the Rice Owls (0-1) at Rice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Houston is totaling 17 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 41st, giving up 14 points per game. Rice's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 10 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 107th with 37 points surrendered per contest.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Houston vs. Rice Key Statistics

Houston Rice 334 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (130th) 417 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (96th) 101 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 27 (127th) 233 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (109th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 233 yards, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 31 yards (31 ypg) on 13 carries.

Tony Mathis has 38 rushing yards on eight carries.

Sam Brown's leads his squad with 106 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of six targets).

Joseph Manjack IV has hauled in six receptions totaling 67 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Matthew Golden has a total of 36 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has put up 149 passing yards, or 149 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.8% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with two interceptions.

Dean Connors has run for 23 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Tre'Shon Devones has racked up one carries and totaled 6 yards.

Braylen Walker paces his squad with 47 receiving yards on two catches.

Boden Groen has four receptions (on six targets) for a total of 28 yards (28 yards per game) this year.

Luke McCaffrey's seven targets have resulted in two catches for 22 yards and one touchdown.

