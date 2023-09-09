The Rice Owls (0-1) will look to upset the Houston Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Cougars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Rice matchup.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Houston vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 2 Odds

Houston vs. Rice Betting Trends

Houston has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Rice has covered in its only game with a spread this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

