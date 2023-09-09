Leody Taveras and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics and Sean Newcomb on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb

Sean Newcomb TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .266.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 77 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 123), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this season (30.9%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 63 .274 AVG .258 .313 OBP .302 .451 SLG .399 22 XBH 22 8 HR 4 31 RBI 28 54/11 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings