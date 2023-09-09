Leody Taveras vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Leody Taveras and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics and Sean Newcomb on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .266.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 77 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 123), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this season (30.9%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.274
|AVG
|.258
|.313
|OBP
|.302
|.451
|SLG
|.399
|22
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|28
|54/11
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Newcomb will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 30-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of five appearances so far.
- In his five appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .080 against him. He has a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
