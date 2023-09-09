On Saturday, Mitch Garver (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Newcomb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (44 of 67), with at least two hits 16 times (23.9%).
  • He has homered in 20.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.3% of his games this year, Garver has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 28
.285 AVG .278
.372 OBP .381
.538 SLG .536
15 XBH 11
9 HR 7
23 RBI 19
42/18 K/BB 24/15
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Newcomb will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old left-hander has appeared in relief five times this season.
  • In his five games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .080 against him. He has a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
