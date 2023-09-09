The Florida International Panthers (1-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the North Texas Mean Green (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as a 13.5-point underdog. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

North Texas ranks 13th-worst in total offense (225 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (669 yards per game allowed) this year. With 15.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida International ranks 106th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 53rd, giving up 17 points per contest.

North Texas vs. Florida International Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -13.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas Stats Leaders

Austin Aune passed for 3,547 yards (253.4 per game), completing 56.7% of his throws, with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 14 games last year.

Aune also ran for 52 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, Ikaika Ragsdale ran for 755 yards (53.9 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Ragsdale scored three touchdowns, with 19 catches for 135 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Jyaire Shorter scored 11 TDs, catching 23 balls for 628 yards (44.9 per game).

Ayo Adeyi rushed for 807 yards (57.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 14 games.

As a key defensive contributor, KD Davis totaled 88 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception in 14 games last year.

Mazin Richards recorded 7.5 sacks to go with nine TFL and 45 tackles in 14 games.

Larry Nixon III registered 64 tackles, one TFL, and one sack in 14 games a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Deshawn Gaddie piled up 47 tackles over 14 games.

