SFA vs. Alcorn State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the 'Jacks to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
SFA vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SFA (-10.7)
|53.1
|SFA 32, Alcorn State 21
'Jacks vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SFA
|30
|48
|--
|--
|30
|48
|Alcorn State
|14
|40
|--
|--
|14
|40
