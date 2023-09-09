SMU vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The SMU Mustangs (1-0) will look to upset the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. SMU matchup.
SMU vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
SMU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-16.5)
|68.5
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma (-16)
|68.5
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-16.5)
|68.5
|-800
|+540
|Tipico
|Oklahoma (-15)
|-
|-850
|+575
SMU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- SMU has won one game against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the AAC
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
