The Sacramento State Hornets (1-0) go on the road to square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sacramento State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FCS by putting up 38.0 points per game. The Hornets rank 45th on defense (24.0 points allowed per game). Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 90th in the FCS with 10.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 48.0 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Sacramento State 285.0 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.0 (31st) 529.0 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.0 (38th) 142.0 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.0 (33rd) 143.0 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.0 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Ra'veion Hargrove has run for 48 yards on 12 carries so far this year.

Shamenski Rucker has three receptions for 17 yards (17.0 per game) so far while also carrying the ball seven times for 47 yards.

Keith Miller III paces his team with 72 receiving yards on two receptions with one touchdown.

Reggie Branch has caught two passes and compiled 22 receiving yards (22.0 per game).

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has been a dual threat for Sacramento State so far this season. He has 221 passing yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 38 yards (38.0 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marcus Fulcher has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 71 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on two catches for 17 yards (17.0 per game).

Devin Gandy's 82 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has registered three catches.

Jared Gipson has grabbed three passes while averaging 60.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Carlos Hill has compiled two receptions for 55 yards, an average of 55.0 yards per game.

