Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) face the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 51 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-4.5)
|51
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-4.5)
|51
|-205
|+170
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-4.5)
|50.5
|-200
|+164
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+155
|-189
|Tipico
|Texas A&M (-4)
|-
|-200
|+165
Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Miami (FL) has covered once in one games with a spread this season.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
