Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Texas State Bobcats and UTSA Roadrunners square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Bobcats. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas State vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas State (+14) Under (66.5) Texas State 35, UTSA 17

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Texas State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year.

Each Bobcats one game with a set total have hit the over.

Texas State games this season have averaged a total of 59 points, 7.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this matchup.

The Roadrunners are winless against the spread this year.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, seven higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.

Bobcats vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 14 17 -- -- 14 17 Texas State 42 31 -- -- 42 31

