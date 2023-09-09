The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Texas State matchup in this article.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Texas State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Texas State vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Texas State has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UTSA has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Texas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

