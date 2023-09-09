The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Texas vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Texas vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100

