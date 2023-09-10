The Texas Rangers (77-64) host the Oakland Athletics (44-98) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Medina (3-8, 5.46 ERA).

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.66 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.46 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (8-7) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.234.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Jon Gray vs. Athletics

The Athletics are batting .224 this season, 30th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .372 (30th in the league) with 150 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in two games, and they have gone 8-for-45 with a double, a home run and three RBI over 13 1/3 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

During 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 5.46 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.

Medina has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Medina will try to collect his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Luis Medina vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers squad that is hitting .265 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .452 (third in the league) with 197 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Medina has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Rangers this season.

