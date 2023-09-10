Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-18) go up against the Atlanta Dream (19-20) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: BSSWX and BSSO

Wings vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 85 Wings 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.1)

Atlanta (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 168.5

Wings vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Dallas is 19-18-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Dallas' 37 games so far this year, 22 have gone over the total.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are the third-best squad in the WNBA in points scored (87.2 per game) but second-worst in points conceded (84.9).

Dallas is the best squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.6) and best in rebounds allowed (32.3).

At 12.9 turnovers committed per game and 13.5 turnovers forced, the Wings are fifth and fourth in the league, respectively.

In 2023 the Wings are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.5%).

In 2023 the Wings are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Dallas takes 29.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.0% of Dallas' baskets are 3-pointers, and 79.0% are 2-pointers.

