Josh Smith vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, September 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Athletics.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .187 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 27 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (7.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.141
|AVG
|.233
|.270
|OBP
|.340
|.259
|SLG
|.384
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|28/12
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 30th of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 24th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
