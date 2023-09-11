The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien take the field at Rogers Centre against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The favored Blue Jays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -150 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The previous 10 Rangers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (45%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of its 141 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 33-34 32-22 46-41 53-48 25-15

