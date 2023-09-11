The Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) and the Texas Rangers (78-64) will clash on Monday, September 11 at Rogers Centre, with Chris Bassitt getting the nod for the Blue Jays and Dane Dunning toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+110). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (14-7, 3.69 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-6, 3.95 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 55, or 55.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 40-35 (53.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (45%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 6-15 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rangers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Dane Dunning - - - -

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1400 - 3rd

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1400 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.