Austin Hedges vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .176 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Hedges has gotten at least one hit in 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), with at least two hits three times (4.3%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 11 games this year (15.9%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 69 games (15.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.111
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.111
|SLG
|.167
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
