How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Hyun-Jin Ryu takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre against Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 202 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (787 total runs).
- The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.269).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Scherzer heads into this matchup with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Scherzer heads into the matchup with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In six of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|L 12-3
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Sean Newcomb
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kevin Gausman
|9/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|9/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Bibee
|9/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Gavin Williams
