Hyun-Jin Ryu takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre against Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 202 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (787 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Scherzer heads into this matchup with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer heads into the matchup with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In six of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams

