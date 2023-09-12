On Tuesday, September 12, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (79-64) visit Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (80-64) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-120). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (12-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (3-2, 2.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -118 -102 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to put money on the Rangers and Blue Jays game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 56 (58.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rangers have a 50-36 record (winning 58.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Rangers have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (55.9%) in those contests.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 10-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.