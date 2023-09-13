Wednesday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) taking on the Texas Rangers (80-64) at 7:07 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (8-11) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

Texas has a mark of 8-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (793 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule