Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) taking on the Texas Rangers (80-64) at 7:07 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (8-11) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.
- Texas has a mark of 8-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (793 total).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Sean Newcomb
|September 10
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tanner Houck
