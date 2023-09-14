Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Fisher County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fisher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Loop High School at Roby High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14

7:30 PM CT on September 14 Location: Roby, TX

Roby, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Munday High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School