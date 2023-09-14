The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Gregg County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kings Academy Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14

7:30 PM CT on September 14 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

The Brook Hill School at White Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: White Oak, TX

White Oak, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kilgore High School at Hallsville High School