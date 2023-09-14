It's Week 2 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you've come to the right place!

Top Fantasy TE heading into Week 2

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Hunter Henry Patriots 16.6 16.6 6 Hayden Hurst Panthers 15.1 15.1 7 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 11.5 11.5 9 Donald Parham Chargers 11.1 11.1 3 Evan Engram Jaguars 9.9 9.9 5 Cole Kmet Bears 9.4 9.4 7 Blake Bell Chiefs 9.2 9.2 3 Sam LaPorta Lions 8.9 8.9 5 Harrison Bryant Browns 8.5 8.5 2 Adam Trautman Broncos 8.4 8.4 5 Logan Thomas Commanders 8.3 8.3 8 Zach Ertz Cardinals 8.1 8.1 10 Luke Musgrave Packers 8 8 4 Tyler Higbee Rams 7.9 7.9 3 Kylen Granson Colts 7.9 7.9 6 Durham Smythe Dolphins 7.4 7.4 7 Pat Freiermuth Steelers 7.3 7.3 4 Mike Gesicki Patriots 6.6 6.6 3 Dalton Kincaid Bills 6.6 6.6 4 Juwan Johnson Saints 6.6 6.6 5 Darren Waller Giants 6.6 6.6 5 Kyle Pitts Falcons 6.4 6.4 3 Josh Oliver Vikings 6.2 6.2 3 Noah Gray Chiefs 6.1 6.1 5 Dawson Knox Bills 5.5 5.5 4

This Week's Games

