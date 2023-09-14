If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Starr County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Starr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

La Joya-Juarez/Lincoln High School at Rio Grande City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lopez High School at Grulla High School