Week 3 of the 2023 college football season includes 13 games involving AAC teams. A couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Tulsa +27.5 against Oklahoma as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson matchup.

Best Week 3 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulsa +27.5 vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 16.6 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Memphis -14 vs. Navy

  • Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 20.0 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UTSA -8.5 vs. Army

  • Matchup: Army Black Knights at UTSA Roadrunners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 13.8 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 AAC Total Bets

Under 51.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers
  • Projected Total: 31.0 points
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 16
  • TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Tulane vs. Southern Miss

  • Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  • Projected Total: 67.3 points
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 16
  • TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 60.5 - Louisiana vs. UAB

  • Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers
  • Projected Total: 76.5 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 3 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Memphis 2-0 (0-0 AAC) 46.5 / 8.5 470.0 / 160.5
Tulane 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 28.5 / 27.0 389.0 / 314.0
Rice 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 26.5 / 39.0 323.0 / 450.5
Temple 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 15.5 / 28.5 325.5 / 365.5
UTSA 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 17.0 / 15.0 394.5 / 288.0
SMU 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 24.5 / 21.0 412.0 / 317.0
South Florida 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 31.0 / 32.5 441.0 / 429.0
Florida Atlantic 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 26.0 / 18.5 339.0 / 357.5
Navy 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 13.5 / 21.0 288.5 / 335.5
UAB 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 35.0 / 27.5 467.5 / 312.5
Tulsa 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 26.0 / 25.0 417.5 / 407.5
Charlotte 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 22.0 / 20.5 329.5 / 349.0
East Carolina 0-2 (0-0 AAC) 8.0 / 30.5 252.0 / 397.0
North Texas 0-2 (0-0 AAC) 30.0 / 52.0 386.5 / 591.5

