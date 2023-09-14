Week 3 of the 2023 college football season includes 13 games involving AAC teams. A couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Tulsa +27.5 against Oklahoma as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson matchup.

Best Week 3 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulsa +27.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 16.6 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Memphis -14 vs. Navy

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Memphis Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 20.0 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: September 14

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UTSA -8.5 vs. Army

Matchup: Army Black Knights at UTSA Roadrunners

Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 13.8 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: September 15

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 AAC Total Bets

Under 51.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers

Projected Total: 31.0 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Tulane vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Projected Total: 67.3 points

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 60.5 - Louisiana vs. UAB

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers

Projected Total: 76.5 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 3 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Memphis 2-0 (0-0 AAC) 46.5 / 8.5 470.0 / 160.5 Tulane 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 28.5 / 27.0 389.0 / 314.0 Rice 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 26.5 / 39.0 323.0 / 450.5 Temple 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 15.5 / 28.5 325.5 / 365.5 UTSA 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 17.0 / 15.0 394.5 / 288.0 SMU 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 24.5 / 21.0 412.0 / 317.0 South Florida 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 31.0 / 32.5 441.0 / 429.0 Florida Atlantic 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 26.0 / 18.5 339.0 / 357.5 Navy 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 13.5 / 21.0 288.5 / 335.5 UAB 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 35.0 / 27.5 467.5 / 312.5 Tulsa 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 26.0 / 25.0 417.5 / 407.5 Charlotte 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 22.0 / 20.5 329.5 / 349.0 East Carolina 0-2 (0-0 AAC) 8.0 / 30.5 252.0 / 397.0 North Texas 0-2 (0-0 AAC) 30.0 / 52.0 386.5 / 591.5

