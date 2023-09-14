Texas High School Football Live Streams in Wheeler County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wheeler County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wheeler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sanford Fritch High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Windthorst High School at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wheeler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.