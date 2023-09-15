Texas High School Football Live Streams in Clay County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Clay County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Petrolia High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.