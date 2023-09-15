If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Foard County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Foard County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Crowell High School at Motley County High School