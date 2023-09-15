Texas High School Football Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Harrison County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Timpson High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beckville High School at Elysian Fields High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kilgore High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
