Texas High School Football Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hill County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sidney High School at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covington High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Perrin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.